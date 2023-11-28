Home

Sports

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli be Rested For T20Is vs South Africa?

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli be Rested For T20Is vs South Africa?

Ind vs SA T20Is: One reckons with Rohit and Kohli, the selectors would ask them and the decision would depend completely on the two cricketers.

Kohli, Rohit T20Is vs SA

Mumbai: After the ODI World Cup 2023, where India finished runners-up, senior cricketers – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – have been rested for the five-match T20Is versus Australia. With the tour of South Africa set to start on December 10 with the T20I series, it is highly possible that Rohit and Kohli are rested again. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, India would like to give opportunity to the youngsters and see who are good enough to make the squad.

Trending Now

One reckons with Rohit and Kohli, the selectors would ask them and the decision would depend completely on the two cricketers. Every T20I game that India plays from here on in would be important in their preparation for the mega event.

You may like to read

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently said that he feels Rohit and Kohli should openly talk about their T20I future with the BCCI management.

“They have done so much for the country. So once that discussion is done, and I strongly believe they deserve that discussion where they openly talk about what the future plan is, then we can understand what both are thinking and what the board is thinking,” Ojha said.

Not long ago, a PTI report claimed that Rohit would not play T20Is in the near future, but did not make any such claim about Kohli.

In case Rohit decides not to play T20Is any further, India have opener choices in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan. And for the No. 3 spot, Suryakumar Yadav is well-equipped to occupy that position.

It would be interesting to see if Kohli and Rohit feature in the T20I series versus South Africa in South Africa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.