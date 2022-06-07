New Delhi: Physio Kamlesh Jain has joined as Indian Senior team’s Physio ahead of India vs South Africa five-match T20I Series starting on June 9, Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.Also Read - IND vs SA: David Miller Reveals How He Handles Pressure, Says Understand My Game Lot Better

Jain, who is a former support staff member with Kolkata Knight Riders, replaces Nitin Patel, who was with the team until their last assignment and has now been moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, a report in Cricbuzz said.

Jain joined the Indian team on Monday (June 6) in New Delhi, the report said.

The Indian team led by KL Rahul was seen practicing for almost three hours at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday and Kamlesh Jain was seen helping the players.

India will play the five-match T20I series which will start at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi then the teams will travel to Cuttack for the second match on June 12, Vizag on June 14, Rajkot on June 17, Bengaluru on June 19 for the series finals.

With the Inputs from PTI