Home

Sports

IND Vs SA: Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India, Dean Elgar To Lead In Cape Town

IND Vs SA: Temba Bavuma Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against India, Dean Elgar To Lead In Cape Town

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma injured his hamstring on the opening day of the first Test against India in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. (Image: X)

Centurion: South Africa will be led by Dean Elgar in the second Test against India that begins on January 3 at Newlands after regular captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out, head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed after the home side took a 1-0 lead in the series with a innings and 32-run victory in the first match on Thursday. Bavuma injured his hamstring on the opening day of the first Test while trying to save a boundary hit by India’s Virat Kohli.

Trending Now

Zubayr Hamza will replace Bavuma in the South African squad. Notably, the second Test will be Elgar final international game. “Temba is not a great physical state. He was ready to bat at every turn. We kept monitoring it. You put something out there, I don’t know if the opposition will pick up on it. Certain things are tactical. We felt the potential risk… there is a potential risk he could aggravate.

You may like to read

“He will have it assessed in two weeks time. He is definitely out for Cape Town. Zubayr Hamza will join the squad,” Conrad told media after the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.