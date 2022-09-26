Hyderabad: Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was picked for the Australia series but he could not participate as he picked up COVID and had to miss it. He was replaced by Umesh Yadav during the recently-concluded T20I series versus Australia. A report in InsideSport suggests that BCCI is not aware of Shami’s situation ahead of the South Africa series and hence Umran Malik has been kept on standby. Malik has done superbly well since IPL and hence is in the reckoning.Also Read - IND vs SA: South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Shares His Strategy Against India

"I am not exactly aware of the current situation regarding Shami and his fitness. The medical team will have the details about it," BCCI official told InsideSport.

Shami is also set to fly with the India squad to Australia after the conclusion of the South Africa T20 series. He is on the standby list for the Indian side.

The three-match T20 series will start on September 28 in Trivandrum and will conclude on October 4 in Indore. It will be followed by the ODI series, but the T20 players will not be in the Indian squad for the 50-over contest.

This will be the last chance for the side to get rid of the chinks in the armour. The bowling department has been a concern and hence that needs to improve against South Africa.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.