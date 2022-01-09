Cape Town: In a couple of days from now, Virat Kohli would be back leading India after having missed out on the second Test at Johannesburg. While that would boost India’s chances in the all-important Test, Kohli would personally have a milestone in front of him.Also Read - Virat Kohli Was Missed at Johannesburg - Gautam Gambhir Suggests KL Rahul to be More Aggressive as Captain

With 14 more runs in the Test, he would edge coach Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest Indian run-getter in Tests on South African soil. Kohli has amassed 611 Test runs on SA soil at a batting average of 50.91.

On the other hand, Dravid scored 624 runs in South Africa in 11 Test matches at an average of 29.71.

Ex-India legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the tree with 1161 runs in 15 Test matches at an average of 46.44. This includes three centuries and two fifties.

Kohli would certainly not have this at the back of his mind. He would be determined to win the Test and help India script history.

What does not work for India at Newlands is history. The Indian team has never won a Test at Newlands and that is also something this side would like to change.

In all probability, Kohli would be back in the side in the place of Hanuma Vihari. There is also going to be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as Mohammed Siraj – who picked up a hamstring injury – would miss the Test.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav