Centurion: After a washout on day 2, the game moved in a fast-forward mode on Tuesday at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India lost seven wickets in 55 runs, while the hosts lost all 10. At the start of day 4, India would be in command as they would like to extend their lead and then put pressure on the hosts in the fourth essay.

On Day 3, under-fire India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing at the fag end of the day during a change of overs. It seemed like he was in a good headspace because of the strong position India was in.

Here is the video of Kohli dancing that is now going viral:

Virat Kohli dancing to the tune. India is having a great day on field ❤😻🥳🥳… ~Virat and his dance steps are pure bliss to watch 😁❤️@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ZocAuhYw3y — Lavanya Jessy (@LavanyaJessy) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, it was Mohammed Shami’s sheer artistry with new and old ball fetched him another five-wicket haul as India seized control of the first Test against South Africa on the third day by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive.

Shami (5/44) and his pace bowling colleagues Jasprit Bumrah (2/16), Mohammed Siraj (1/45) and Shardul Thakur (2/51) further enhanced their reputation as world-beaters by dismissing the Proteas for mere 197. The quartet neutralised Lungi Ngidi’s lion-hearted morning spell which saw him finish on 6 for 71 from 24 overs as India lost seven wickets from 55 runs to be all-out on 327.

The wily old Shami manfully shouldered the duties of a pace spearhead for the better part of the 62.3 overs because of Japrit Bumrah’s twisted ankle. He also completed a satisfying personal milestone of 200 Test wickets. With a first-innings lead of 130, India at stumps reached 16 for 1 losing Mayank Agarwal’s wicket.