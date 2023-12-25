Home

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli Eyes UNIQUE Record at Centurion During Boxing Day Test

Ind vs SA: Kohli could surpass former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to scoring most 2000+ international runs in a calendar year on most occasions.

Virat Kohli has scored 719 runs in seven Tests in South Africa. (Pic: Twitter)

Centurion: We are exactly a night’s sleep away from the start of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While India gear up to create history, spotlight would be on former India captain Virat Kohli. Not just because he is returning to the side for the first time after the ODI World Cup, but also because he has a milestone in sight.

Kohli could surpass former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to scoring most 2000+ international runs in a calendar year on most occasions. Both Kohli and Sangakkara have achieved the feat on six occasions, and now the former could get past the Lankan legend.

The Indian former captain has achieved this feat in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, Kohli is now tantalizingly close to breaking the record in 2023, and currently standing just 66 runs shy of going past Sangakkara.

The two-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As of now, India is at the top of the WTC table, with a win and a draw, giving them a total of 66.67 points percentage.

This year in seven Tests, Virat has scored 557 runs at an average of 55.70, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score is 186.

Virat has an excellent record against the red ball in South Africa, with the 35-year-old having scored two of his 29 Test centuries against the Proteas away from home.

