Virat Kohli will be the part of Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa which will be played from December 26.

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli Leaves for Tests vs South Africa - WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa ahead of the Test series which is scheduled to start from December 26. The 35-year-old was on a break in London after India’s loss in the final recently concluded ODI World Cup against Australia.

This will be Kohli’s first outing after the World Cup and he missed the T20Is and will also miss the ODI series against Proteas. Kohli’s airport video where he is leaving for South Africa has gone viral and here is the clip:

Virat Kohli has left for South Africa. Good luck for the Test series, King…!!!pic.twitter.com/XOixFnCjvI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2023

