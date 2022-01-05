Johannesburg: After his heroics with the ball, Shardul Thakur came good with the bat as well on Wednesday during the second Test at Wanderers. Fearless Thakur smashed Marco Jansen for three boundaries in an over. The India all-rounder’s strokeplay gave reason for the Indian dressing-room to cheer.Also Read - India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, LIVE Score Updates, Day 3: Rabada Leads South Africa's Fightback With Three Quick Wickets

It was the third boundary when Shardul cut a short ball for a boundary – the cameras panned towards the dressing room – where Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal burst out laughing as they could not believe what was happening. Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3: Sun is Out; Play Likely to Start on Time

It is the fearless approach of Thakur that is impressing the fans. He is playing a little gem of a knock here to take the game away from the hosts. Also Read - KL Rahul-Dean Elgar's Verbal Duel on Day 2 of 2nd Test at Johannesburg Hogs Limelight | WATCH

Shardul Thakur Boundary and Virat kohli Laughing #SAVSIND pic.twitter.com/22rcsQqjeK — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham73106588) January 5, 2022

Here is how fans reacted: