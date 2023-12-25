Home

Sports

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Bat Together in Nets at SuperSport Park Ahead of Boxing Day Test – WATCH

Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Bat Together in Nets at SuperSport Park Ahead of Boxing Day Test – WATCH

SA vs Ind: Kohli and Rohit were batting in nets beside each other and they looked to be finding the middle of the bat on most occasions.

Kohli-Rohit frame-worthy moment (Image: X Screengrab)

Centurion: We are exactly a day away from the start of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test. And the two highlights from an Indian point of view is the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. The two senior have been out of action after the ODI World Cup. With Rohit and Kohli joining the squad, all the spotlight would be on them. The two were spotted together during India’s net session on Sunday at Centurion. Kohli and Rohit were batting in nets beside each other and they looked to be finding the middle of the bat on most occasions.

Trending Now

Here is the clip of them batting in nets next to each other. Fans are already loving it.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.