By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Bat Together in Nets at SuperSport Park Ahead of Boxing Day Test – WATCH
SA vs Ind: Kohli and Rohit were batting in nets beside each other and they looked to be finding the middle of the bat on most occasions.
Centurion: We are exactly a day away from the start of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test. And the two highlights from an Indian point of view is the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. The two senior have been out of action after the ODI World Cup. With Rohit and Kohli joining the squad, all the spotlight would be on them. The two were spotted together during India’s net session on Sunday at Centurion. Kohli and Rohit were batting in nets beside each other and they looked to be finding the middle of the bat on most occasions.
Trending Now
Here is the clip of them batting in nets next to each other. Fans are already loving it.
You may like to read
#KingKohli and #Hitman at the Centurion nets today.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/GYelUhyylq
— Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) December 24, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.