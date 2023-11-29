Home

Virat Kohli Takes a Break, Set to Miss While-Ball Leg of South Africa Tour – REPORT

Ind vs SA: Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a break.

Mumbai: After a dream ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, premier India batter Virat Kohli is set to go on a break. As per a report, Kohli is going to miss the T20Is and the ODIs in the tour of South Africa and would be available for the two Test matches. While Kohli is set to miss the white-ball leg, there is no clarity on India captain Rohit Sharma. It is not known whether Rohit will feature or not. As per the report, Kohli has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to take a break.

India will play three T20 internationals, three ODIs, followed by two Test matches during the tour of South Africa.

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently said that he feels Rohit and Kohli should openly talk about their T20I future with the BCCI management.

“They have done so much for the country. So once that discussion is done, and I strongly believe they deserve that discussion where they openly talk about what the future plan is, then we can understand what both are thinking and what the board is thinking,” Ojha said.

Not long ago, a PTI report claimed that Rohit would not play T20Is in the near future, but did not make any such claim about Kohli.

In case Rohit decides not to play T20Is any further, India have opener choices in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan. And for the No. 3 spot, Suryakumar Yadav is well-equipped to occupy that position.

