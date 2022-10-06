Lucknow: During the Toss ceremony of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow, Deepak Chahar, who didn’t make the cut in the playing XI today, left netizens in split with this epic standing posture.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen Lifts South Africa to 249

As soon as the South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma finished talking at the ceremony, Chahar silently stood beside presenter Murali Karthik in the most hilarious way, who was wrapping it up. Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Ind Opt to Field; Ruturaj Gaikwad Debuts

Also Read - IND vs SA Live Streaming, 1st ODI : When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Live On TV And Online

The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, with each bowler to bowl a maximum of eight overs. The first power-play will be of first eight overs, followed by 24 overs of second power-play and last eight overs of third power-play.

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said his decision of electing to bowl first came from seeing the moisture on the pitch due to a lengthy rain delay. “We would like to field first as there is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got six batters and bowlers bowlers playing. In the bowlers, we have two spinners and three pacers.”

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said he wanted to bowl first too, observing that the pitch might be difficult to bat early on. “We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check.”

Fans were not happy on social media when Deepak Chahar was not picked up in the playing XI as Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj got the nod instead.