Thiruvananthapuram: After winning the T20I series against Australia in Hyderabad, Team India have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to kick off their limited-overs tour vs South Africa.

The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association. The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice today.

The first match against South Africa will take place at the Greenfield Stadium on October 28. The Men in Blue are likely to have an off day on Monday, before hitting the nets a day before the clash. Fans flocked the streets as Rohit Sharma and Co made it from the airport to the stadium. Many chanted Sanju Samson's name, the local hero, after he was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad.

Suryakumar Yadav took his time out and flaunted Sanju’s picture from the team bus as the fans outside kept on cheering. The video has gone viral on social media.

As per latest reports, Shami and Hooda has been ruled out of the series and Shahbaz Ahmed and Shreyas Iyer have made their way into the team.

India Squad T20I Squad vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.