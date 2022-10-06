Lucknow: Kuldeep Yadav rolled back the years on Monday in Lucknow, when he recreated the dismissal of Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup, by removing South Africa batter Aiden Markram in exactly the same manner.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: India Reeling, South Africa on Top

In the 16th over, Markram was yet to get off the mark and was struggling to break free from the web created by Kuldeep. On the last ball of the over, Kuldeep got the ball to drift across Markram and then spun back in sharply. Markram lunged forward to take a defensive option.



But the ball found a gap between bat and pad and went through it to rattle the top of off-stump. The ball had brushed the right-hander’s front pad, but it was not enough to save him from going back to the pavilion for a five-ball duck.

The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain, with each bowler to bowl a maximum of eight overs. The first power-play will be of first eight overs, followed by 24 overs of second power-play and last eight overs of third power-play.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen played crucial knock for the Proteas as the duo lifted the visitors to 249 runs in 40 overs. Klaasen scored 74 off 65 balls and Miller notched up 75 in 63 deliveries. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 2 wickets in 8 overs, conceding 48 runs.