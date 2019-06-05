India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019: Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at it again! He was again making his fans ROFL after he posted a picture of him batting as India skipper Virat Kohli was giving him throwdowns at Ageas Bowl on the eve of Team India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. What was even more hilarious was the way Chahal captioned the post. He wrote that it was his best throwdowns ever where he hit three back-to-back fours and sixes. Chahal is a bowler for him to make such a statement was hilarious for fans. While some fans predicted a century against South Africa, others trolled him funnily. Chahal is giving enough reasons for his fans to laugh.

Here is how fans trolled him:

🐐 Batsman with Virat Kohli practising hard! Surely 100 coming tomorrow 🔥😂 — Happy🇮🇳 (@Cricketician_) June 4, 2019

Looking forward to your batting in #CWC2019 😜🤙 — Saurabh Pandey🇮🇳 (@Saurabh100pande) June 4, 2019

Chahal 109*(68) next match inshallah — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) June 4, 2019

Nehra: You shud listen to my Tips to score 666666 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/BNPGMugr3L — A Malignant Narcissist (@a_malignant) June 4, 2019

Chahal GF mightbe Confused either To love him or to feed Him. 😛 — MSDian (@Ansh_MSDiian) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the wait is officially over for the 1.3 billion nation as the Men in Blue are all set to kick-off their World Cup campaign against depleted and injury-ridden South Africa on Wednesday in Southampton. The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while India is fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous. India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week’s time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.