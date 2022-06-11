Cuttack: Eyes have been on young Rishabh Pant since he took over captaincy after injured KL Rahul was ruled out. Unfortunately, his captaincy has faced flak following India’s loss against South Africa in the first T20I. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan put forth his opinion on Pant’s leadership. Not exactly impressed, Zaheer reckoned not bowling in-form Yuzvendra Chahal was a big mistake as he is someone who can comeback later like he has shown in the IPL.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Backs Avesh Khan For T20 World Cup Squad, Says 'IPL Should Not be His Only Goal'

"I felt not using Chahal's full quota, on the hindsight, is definitely something which Rishabh will look at. Team management will have a conversation around it. You've seen Chahal having a tough day but having the ability to come back and give a breakthrough. Indian team required to bring the next batter in. So, it was a call that was in your hands," Zaheer said about the decision on Cricbuzz.

Zaheer also felt Chahal could have made a better impact when David Miller and Rassie Van Der Dussel was coming hard.

“The 12 balls he could’ve bowled at a stage when Rassie and Miller had to go hard at bowlers… he could’ve created an opportunity there. If a wicket was taken at that stage, the game would’ve been different,” Zaheer added.

India would now need to bounce back and square it off at Cuttack where the second T20I will be played. Like Delhi, Cuttack is expected to field a full-house with special dignitaries set to attend and hence the security has been beefed up.