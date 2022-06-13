Cuttack: Things have not gone according to plan for India as they have lost the first two T20Is versus South Africa and are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series. With the backs to the wall, India need inspiration to turn things around. Following the loss in the second T20I at Cuttack by four wickets, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan pointed what head coach Rahul Dravid needs to address.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul; Ex-AUS Spinner Brad Hogg Backs Hardik Pandya to be India's T20 Captain

Zaheer feels the shoulders of the Indian players started drooping while Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen were going great guns. Zaheer reckons that is something that needs addressing from Dravid.

Zaheer said on Cricbuzz: "When the partnership was building (Klaasen-Bavuma), you could feel that the drive in the India team was going down. It was evident on the field. Those are the things Rahul Dravid and Co. need to address and do it quickly because there is only one day in between (before the 3rd T20I). They need to regroup, have some tough conversations, and identify what it is going to take for them to fight for 40 overs."