India vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's IND vs SCO at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Team India would like to record another comprehensive win as they take on Scotland in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (November 5). After suffering humiliating defeats in their first two fixtures, the Men in Blue bounced back against Afghanistan and walked away with a 66-run win. However, their chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals are still on the knife's edge. Hence, they must win their remaining games with comprehensive margins to go through. On the other hand, Scotland haven't been able to do much in the Super 12 stage, suffering defeats in their first three games. Nevertheless, many of their players have shown the calibre to perform at the highest level. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs SCO Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

IND vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami.

IND vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Shar.

IND vs SCO Squads

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.