Ex-India Star Says ‘I Don’t Believe This’ After Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Omission From IND Vs SL 1st ODI

While Ishan Kishan scored a double century in India's last ODI prior to the Sri Lanka game on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav blasted a T20I ton a couple of days back.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and chief selector Krishnamari Srikkanth feels Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav could be the ‘impact’ players for India in the upcoming ODI World Cup later in the year at home and needed to be included somewhere in the playing XI.

Srikkanth’s comments come after both the duo were left out of India’s playing XI in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. Kishan is a double centurion in India’s last ODI prior to the Sri Lanka game.

Suryakumar blasted a 51-ball 112 not out against the Lankans a couple of days ago in a T20I. “Top 5, when I look at it. Tell me who are the impact players? Who is the guy? If you have a guy like Ishan, he could have got a 300 that match. I don’t believe in this. Bad luck Ishan.

“ODI cricket is all about impact players. You need to create an impact, especially in the powerplay,” Srikkanth told Star Sports while discussing about India’s selection headaches ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

“Surya, he has been in tremendous form. That guy has been in tremendous form. He can change the game at any time. In all fairness, we have to give it to Shreyas, he has been consistent. But Surya, they have to find a place for him in the squad.

“Surya in the XI can do wonders,” added the former right-hander. A member of India’s 1973 World Cup-winning team, Srikkanth was also surprised to see Washington Sundar not in the XI considering India don’t need three speciallist pacers when they have Pandya.

“I think Washington Sundar should have been there. You don’t need 3 pacers. Hardik Pandya is there, he is your vice-captain. He can bowl, so you could have played another spin-bowling all-rounder. It’s important to groom all-rounders in the World Cup year,” Srikkanth said.

“And Suryakumar Yadav, I am so sorry, I feel bad for him, my dear friend. Suryakumar Yadav is not there in the team,” he added.