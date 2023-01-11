Top Recommended Stories
Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Why He Withdrew Run-Out Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka, Says We Cannot Get Him Out Like That
The mode of dismissal, popularly called Mankading by the Western media, is quite controversial and even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently included it in legal modes of dismissals, many players consider it against the "sprit of the game".
Guwahati: India Captain Rohit Sharma grabbed full attention during the last over of the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday as the 35-year old decided to withdraw Mohammad Shami’s clear run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka.
Also Read:
- Sachin Tendulkar in All Praise For Team India as Virat Kohli Equals His ODI Record, Says Splendid Performance By Top Order
- 'You Can't Compare Virat With Sachin', Gautam Gambhir After Kohli's 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
- IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Withdraws 'Mankading' Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka | Watch Video
Shami mankaded Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka at the non-striker’s end, who was much ahead of his line. The pacer immediately went for the appeal before Rohit intervened and after a quick chat with his bowler he withdrew the appeal.
Sharma later on revealed at the post-match presentation that Shanaka who was batting on 98, didn’t want to get him out in that manner. The Sri Lanka captain played a superb knock and felt that India should give it to him.
“I had no idea Shami had done that. When he went up in an appeal. Again, he (Shanaka) is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well,” Rohit said.
Captain @ImRo45 explains why he withdrew the run-out appeal at non striker’s end involving Dasun Shanaka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/ALMUUhYPE1
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023
The mode of dismissal, popularly called Mankading by the Western media, is quite controversial and even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently included it in legal modes of dismissals, many players consider it against the “sprit of the game”.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.