Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason Why He Withdrew Run-Out Appeal Against Dasun Shanaka, Says We Cannot Get Him Out Like That

Guwahati: India Captain Rohit Sharma grabbed full attention during the last over of the 1st ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday as the 35-year old decided to withdraw Mohammad Shami’s clear run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka.

Shami mankaded Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka at the non-striker’s end, who was much ahead of his line. The pacer immediately went for the appeal before Rohit intervened and after a quick chat with his bowler he withdrew the appeal.

Sharma later on revealed at the post-match presentation that Shanaka who was batting on 98, didn’t want to get him out in that manner. The Sri Lanka captain played a superb knock and felt that India should give it to him.

“I had no idea Shami had done that. When he went up in an appeal. Again, he (Shanaka) is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that. We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of. But again, hats off to him, he played really well,” Rohit said.

The mode of dismissal, popularly called Mankading by the Western media, is quite controversial and even though the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently included it in legal modes of dismissals, many players consider it against the “sprit of the game”.