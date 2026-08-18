IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal says longest format remains his ultimate goal ahead of massive day 5

Devdutt Padikkal made an immediate impact on his return to Test cricket, scoring 167 in the first innings and 44 in the second against Sri Lanka in Galle. The Karnataka batter, who was playing his fir

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India's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India, in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

Devdutt Padikkal made an immediate impact on his return to Test cricket, scoring 167 in the first innings and 44 in the second against Sri Lanka in Galle. The Karnataka batter, who was playing his first Test in nearly two years, said the longest format remains his main priority.

“I think I have always been aware that Test cricket is my ultimate goal. So, I have tried to model my game in such a way that I don’t go too far away from my basics. I try to make sure that I am in a place that I am always equipped to switch to red ball because that is my first priority,” Padikkal said at the post-day press conference.

The left-hander admitted that moving between white-ball and red-ball cricket is not easy. He has made some small changes to his set-up to make the switch smoother.

“In white ball cricket, I have a particular set-up that helps me play a lot more shots and, you know, freeze my arms up a little bit. But in red ball, it’s important that I tighten that side of my game… just my hands being a little closer in red ball,” he said.

“But at the same time, mentally, it’s important that I make that shift. It’s not an easy thing to do when you keep shifting from white ball to red ball. But I think I have got better at it and, hopefully, I can keep improving on it.”

Padikkal got his opportunity in the Galle Test after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from a toe injury. Rather than worrying about how many games he might get, the batter said his focus is simply on making the most of every chance.

“I don’t think those kinds of conversations (long run at No. 3) take place. It’s important that whenever you get that opportunity, you have to take it. I don’t really go looking for those conversations,” he said.

He knows that runs are the best way to keep his place in the team.

“I don’t really put too much emphasis on getting a run of games or things like that because in modern day cricket, you cannot really expect those kinds of things. It’s a highly result-driven business. Whenever you go out there, you are expected to perform.

“If you are not doing that, you are always on the line in terms of your performance, your job or whatever it may be. I think for me, whenever I go out there, I try to score runs. If I am doing that, I am sure I will play more games,” Padikkal said.

The 25-year-old also credited a simple approach for helping him deal with the demands of Test cricket. He said Rahul Dravid has also remained a source of support since his debut.

“I try to keep things as simple as possible. I try not to really overthink it and try to make plans too much. At the end of the day, I have to go out and react to what’s coming at me.”

“In terms of having discussions with (Rahul) Dravid sir, I think he has always been a great support. I made my debut under him. He has always been open to having a chat whenever I have needed to. I think all the senior players are really helpful and open to having those conversations,” he added.

Padikkal also praised Rishabh Pant for his 66 off 69 balls in India’s second innings, which helped the visitors set Sri Lanka a target of 372.

“It’s great entertainment. I think he is one of those batters who you love to watch every day of the week and he produces moments like he did today. He really took the game to them and put them under a lot of pressure,” he said.

“I think that’s the ability that he has. He can win games on his own. And when something like that comes off, it’s always great to watch. I think everyone is really happy to have a player like him in our side.”

Padikkal was also pleased to share the crease with Karnataka teammate KL Rahul, saying their understanding has helped them build partnerships.

“Batting with KL, I think it’s always been enjoyable. I think I have played quite a few innings with him now, even with Karnataka as well. We have had some long partnerships. I think we play well with each other. I think he understands the way I bat, the tempo in which I bat and I do the same as well.”

Where the first Test stands?

India are firmly in control of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after a strong finish on Day 4. India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, but that was enough to set Sri Lanka a huge target of 372. Rishabh Pant led the way with a quick 66, while Devdutt Padikkal added 44 after his 167 in the first innings. Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a poor start as they slipped to 84 for four by stumps.

Manav Suthar picked up two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one each. Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 31 and Sonal Dinusha on 25. Sri Lanka need another 288 runs, while India require six wickets to win on the final day.