IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal smashes maiden ton for India on day 1 against Sri Lanka

He had shown signs of good form before the series, including an unbeaten century in India's warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI

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Devdutt Padikkal on day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka. (Credits: IANS)

Left-hand top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden century in the longest format on day 1 of the on-going 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Padikkal, who replaced the injured Sai Sudharsan in the Indian squad, has made full use of his opportunity, helping his side cross the 200-run mark.

Padikkal came into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan and was given the responsibility of batting at No.3. It has already proved to be a smart move from India, with the left-hander putting together a confident innings when the team needed it most.

India were in a comfortable position after Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had given them a good start. But Jaiswal’s unfortunate run-out for 32 brought Padikkal to the crease. Instead of allowing the wicket to put India under pressure, Padikkal and Rahul took control of the innings.

The two Karnataka batters played different roles but worked well together. Rahul was happy to take his time and soak up the pressure, while Padikkal looked more willing to take on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Padikkal brought up his half-century from 81 balls and continued to grow in confidence. Rahul also completed his fifty as the pair put together a 150-run partnership for the second wicket. Their stand took India into a strong position after Jaiswal’s departure.

Padikkal eventually moved closer to three figures and reached his century from 134 balls. His innings included nine fours and a six, giving India exactly what they needed from their new No.3.

The century is a major moment for Padikkal, who had not yet scored a hundred in Test cricket. He had shown signs of good form before the series, including an unbeaten century in India’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. That knock had helped him make a strong case for a place in the playing XI.

His performance in Galle has now made the decision to bring him in for Sudharsan look even better. Padikkal has taken his chance at a crucial position and given India a solid middle-order option.

Rahul’s contribution was equally important. He scored 77 from 162 balls and played the supporting role for most of the partnership. His calm approach allowed Padikkal to play with more freedom. Rahul was later forced to retire hurt after suffering severe cramps.

At the time of writing, India were 239/2 after 63 overs with the game suspended due to rain.