IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 131 puts India in command on day 1 against Sri Lanka

Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 131 and KL Rahul's 77 put India in control against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test in Galle

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-sl-1st-test-devdutt-padikkals-unbeaten-131-puts-india-in-command-on-day-1-against-sri-lanka-8502494/ Copy

India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century on day one of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Devdutt Padikkal marked his return to Test cricket in style, scoring an unbeaten 131 as India finished the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 288/2.

Padikkal, playing his first Test since the Perth match against Australia in 2024, showed good control and patience throughout his innings. He reached his maiden international century from 134 balls and remained unbeaten at the close, with Rishabh Pant giving him company on 27.

Padikkal came into the Indian team after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from a toe injury and made the most of the opportunity at No.3. He had already made an impression in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, scoring 142 in Colombo last week.

His innings in Galle showed that the left-hander has carried that form into the Test. After Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 37, Padikkal joined KL Rahul and the pair took control of the innings.

The two added 150 runs for the second wicket before Rahul had to retire hurt on 77 off 162 balls. Padikkal was the more attacking of the two, while Rahul played his usual calm game and gave his partner time to settle.

Padikkal started quickly, scoring his first 20 runs at close to a run-a-ball before slowing down and building his innings. Sri Lanka introduced debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha soon after Padikkal arrived, but the move did not have the desired effect.

Padikkal did have one scare when he edged Nuwantha, but the ball fell short of slip. He soon took charge, pulling the spinner for a boundary before taking on Sri Lanka’s main left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

After reaching his half-century from 81 balls, Padikkal hit Jayasuriya for a six over long-on before following it up with a well-timed cover drive. He continued to use his feet against the spinners and regularly found gaps on both sides of the wicket.

Rahul, meanwhile, reached his half-century from 127 balls. He kept things simple and absorbed the pressure, although Lahiru Kumara troubled him with pace early in his innings. He also produced one of the shots of the day, hitting Jayasuriya straight over the bowler’s head for six.

Also Read: IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal smashes maiden ton for India on day 1 against Sri Lanka

Rain caused a break of around 80 minutes before the second session, but neither Padikkal nor Rahul allowed the interruption to affect their concentration. Rahul eventually left the field in the final session with cramps.

Padikkal also battled dehydration in the humid conditions but continued without losing focus. He completed his century by pushing Kumara towards mid-off and running a single.

Sri Lanka finally got another wicket when Jayasuriya dismissed captain Shubman Gill, who was deceived by the flight while attempting to loft the spinner.

Apart from Jaiswal’s run-out and Gill’s dismissal, Sri Lanka had very little to celebrate. India’s batters made good use of a surface offering true bounce and ended the day firmly in control at 288/2.