IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Manav Suthar credits BCCI Centre of Excellence training for excellent outing against Sri Lanka on day 3

Suthar also had the benefit of bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets and completed 350 Test wickets during the innings

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India's Manav Suthar, centre, celebrates with Kuldeep Yadav, right, and Rishabh Pant after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara on day three of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Manav Suthar gave another glimpse of his talent as the left-arm spinner claimed four wickets against Sri Lanka in the first Test. The 24-year-old’s performance came after a useful preparation stint at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where he trained specifically for conditions similar to those in Galle.

Suthar spent 10 days at the Centre of Excellence after the Afghanistan Test. He trained with Kookaburra balls and bowled in windy conditions, with the sessions designed to replicate what he could face in Sri Lanka. The coaches also worked on his approach to the crease.

“I was practising with the Kookaburra ball after the Afghanistan Test. So, my plan was pretty simple to bowl in good areas, right length, right speed as the wicket here offers some bounce too which makes it mandatory to bowl at the right line,” Suthar said at the post-day press conference.

His preparation showed as Suthar finished with figures of 4/76 and remained a constant threat throughout Sri Lanka’s innings. India had reduced the hosts to 99 for five at lunch, but Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella put up a strong fight in the second session.

Dinusha went on to score his maiden international century, while Dickwella made 80. The pair added 146 runs for the sixth wicket and kept India’s bowlers waiting for a breakthrough.

Suthar said India had to stay patient and continue bowling in the right areas.

“Our main focus was to get wickets in the first session. We didn’t get wickets in the second session but we got results in the third session. So, our focus was to keep bowling consistently in good areas.”

He also explained how India dealt with Dinusha and Dickwella as they rotated the strike regularly.

“They (SL batters Dinusha and Dickwella) were rotating the strike well. So, we needed to plan accordingly. So, our focus was on how we can create opportunities by bowling stump to stump line and find the right pace to bowl for this wicket,” he said.

Suthar also had the benefit of bowling alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets and completed 350 Test wickets during the innings.

“There are a lot of things that I can learn from him. He uses the (bowling) crease so well. His consistency while bowling at stumps is world class. So I would like to learn from him that no matter what the batsman is doing.”

“How long can I bowl on the stump? Can you get a false shot? So there’s a lot to learn from him,” he added.

The young spinner also watched Sri Lanka’s bowlers closely during the first two days.

“They bowled well yesterday. They varied their pace and I feel that on this wicket, the more consistent you are, the more purchase you get. So that’s what we were trying to do,” Suthar said.

He got an early confidence boost by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal with his first ball.

“It’s a very good feeling to get a wicket on the first ball. It gives you lots of confidence throughout the game, I was also playing in the County cricket (for Warwickshire),” he said.