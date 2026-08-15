IND vs SL, 1st Test: Padikkal and Rahul put India in control with 150-run partnership after Jaiswal’s early exit on day 1

While Padikkal has played the more fluent innings, Rahul has once again provided the calm presence India needed

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India's KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal during the first day of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India have handled things very well after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s departure on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. What could have been a difficult period after an early wicket has instead turned into a strong batting session, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 after a mix-up with Rahul, leaving India at 74/1. The wicket could have put pressure on the visitors, but Padikkal walked in at No.3 and settled quickly. He and Rahul then put together a steady partnership, taking India past the 150-run mark and giving the team a strong platform. Cricbuzz’s live score showed their partnership had crossed 150 runs during the second session.

Padikkal has looked comfortable against the Sri Lankan attack. He reached his half-century from 81 balls and continued to find runs without taking too many risks. His knock has been especially important because this is his first Test appearance in the series and a big chance to make the No.3 position his own.

The Karnataka batter came into the XI after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out with injury. With Sudharsan unavailable, India needed someone to fill the No.3 spot, and Padikkal’s performance on the first day has so far made the decision look like the right one.

Padikkal also came into the Test with confidence after scoring an unbeaten century in India’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. That innings had already strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI, and he has carried that form into the first Test.

By the end of the second session, Padikkal was closing in on his century. He had reached 84 from 122 balls, while Rahul was unbeaten on 77 from 162 balls, according to the live score. India were 197/1 after 53 overs, with the pair having added 150 runs for the second wicket.

While Padikkal has played the more fluent innings, Rahul has once again provided the calm presence India needed. He has taken his time, played the ball on its merit and allowed his younger partner to play his shots.

Rahul’s role has been important because the partnership has not been about rushing for runs. The two batters have rotated the strike, punished loose deliveries and kept Sri Lanka’s bowlers waiting for an opening.

Devdutt Padikkal will now focus on now be on completing what could be a memorable Test century. At the time of writing, India were 197/1 after 53 overs.