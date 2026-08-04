IND Vs SL, 2-match Test series: Sai Sudharsan continues recovery at BCCI CoE as left-hand batter misses India’s departure

There is still hope within the Indian camp that Sudharsan could be available for the second match if he continues to recover well over the coming days

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India's Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the first day of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but the squad travelled without young batter B Sai Sudharsan. The left-hander is currently recovering from a toe injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and remains under the supervision of the board’s medical team.

The Shubman Gill-led side reached Sri Lanka ahead of its preparations for the series, which begins later this month. While the rest of the squad has started training in Colombo, Sudharsan will continue his rehabilitation programme in India before a final decision is taken on his availability.

According to sources, Sudharsan has made encouraging progress in his recovery. He has resumed batting in the nets and is spending more than an hour in each session at the Centre of Excellence.

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However, the BCCI medical staff is not rushing his return and will continue to assess his condition over the next three to four days before deciding whether he can join the squad.

Sudharsan picked up the toe injury during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. Although the injury is not considered serious, the medical team wants to ensure that he is completely fit before he returns to international cricket.

The BCCI is being cautious with the youngster’s recovery to avoid any risk of aggravating the injury. The board does not want a repeat of situations where players returned too early and suffered fresh setbacks. The medical staff believes giving Sudharsan enough time to recover fully is the best approach for both the player and the team in the long run.

India will begin their preparations with a three-day warm-up match from August 7 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo. The practice game will help the visitors adjust to the conditions before they travel to Galle for the opening Test, which starts on August 15.

The second and final Test of the series will be played in Colombo from August 23. There is still hope within the Indian camp that Sudharsan could be available for the second match if he continues to recover well over the coming days.

The 24-year-old has impressed across formats over the past year with his consistency in domestic cricket, India A matches and international appearances. His inclusion in the Test squad was seen as another important step in his development, but his recovery remains the priority for now.

India Test Squad:

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi.

Sri Lanka Test Squad:

Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha.