Former India batsman VVS Laxman said he wants to see wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav play together in all three ODIs of the upcoming Sri Lanka series, starting from July 13 in Colombo. Laxman believes bowling a full quota of 10 overs in the three matches will help the Indian spin duo regain their confidence ahead of the highly-awaited T20 World Cup 2021. A vital cog of the Indian bowling attack in limited-overs cricket in the lead-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2019, the two wrist spinners have seen their stocks decline recently.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal emerged as match-winners for Team India between 2017 and 2019 as the two wrist spinners bamboozled best of the batters around the world. "I would like to see them play in three ODIs, because there are six spinners as you rightly mentioned. I think in ODIs, each bowler will get to play 10 overs," Laxman said during Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"So, the more overs they bowl, the more success they have, they will get back the confidence — especially Kuldeep Yadav.

“Chahal is a successful and experienced bowler, he is high on confidence and a very important member, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. I think Kuldeep requires to get his confidence back,” he added.

Between 2017 and 2019, India won 24 of the 34 ODI matches in which Kohli opted for the services of both – Chahal and Kuldeep. They were the two highest wicket takers for India in these 34 games. The Chinman Kuldeep snared 65 ODI wickets at an average of 22.73, while Chahal bagged 53 wickets at an average of 29.26 and strike rate of 33.5.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav, Laxman, who featured in 134 Tests, 86 ODIs for India, said the 30-year-old right-hander has the potential to be a part of the World T20 squad.

“I was excited seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. His first scoring shot in international cricket, that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, shows the kind of confidence, the talent and the skill he possesses – this is a great opportunity!

“I want him to play all six matches because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned. I want him to grow and gain the confidence of scoring runs, even at the international level, he added.

India are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in a limited over series, comprising ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.