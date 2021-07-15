With an aim to prepare for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team attended its first practice session on Thursday under lights in Colombo. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared photos from the sessions and captioned the post as: “Time to hit the nets. Our first practice session under lights begins now.”Also Read - Irfan Pathan Slams BCA After Deepak Hooda Quits Baroda Following Spat With Krunal Pandya, Asks Important Question From Cricket Association

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the revised itinerary of India’s upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. “The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021,” read an official statement from BCCI. Also Read - India vs England: KL Rahul to Replace Rishabh Pant in Team India Playing 11 During Practice Match vs County Select XI in Durham - Report

In the picture, Team India’s coach for the Sri Lanka series, Rahul Dravid, can be seen giving a talk to the players. All the players seem to be paying close attention to their mentor’s words. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Makes Big Statement on Prithvi Shaw's Inclusion in T20 WC Squad

Dravid was named coach for the series since the main India squad is on the tour of England. The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.

Time to hit the nets 💪🏻

Our first practice session under lights begins now 👌🏻#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wHjf3rdLYw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021



The Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour will start from July 18.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both GT Niroshan Niroshan and Grant Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious.

Earlier, three England players testing positive for COVID-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka last played against the English squad.

Sri Lanka played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series.