India’s limited-overs squad led by Shikhar Dhawan, featuring as many as six uncapped players, arrived in Colombo from Mumbai for their four-week-long tour which will feature six white-ball games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story captioned: “Touchdown, Sri Lanka, Colombo.” With regular skipper Virat Kohli and the red ball side, currently touring England, Dhawan will have pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy. Also Read - Indian Team Flies Off to Sri Lanka, to Reach After 4 Pm

The Dhawan-led team will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in the island nation. The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka tour that has all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal from the senior lot. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms UAE as Venue For T20 World Cup 2021, Informs ICC About Decision

Young guns like Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya expectedly feature in the side that also has two wicket-keeper batsmen in the young Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. Also Read - Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella Face Inquiry For Alleged Bio-bubble Breach in England, Caught Roaming in Marketplace | WATCH VIDEO

A day prior to the departure, Dhawan had said that this was “a nice blend of experience and youth.”

India National team led by Shikhar Dhawan, arrived in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series 🛬 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gw1KD6271r — CricTwig (@crictwig) June 28, 2021



According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.

They will also play intra-squad simulated games for a better idea.

Off to 🇱🇰😍 pic.twitter.com/nTBazqTRGN — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 28, 2021



India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.