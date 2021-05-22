Known for his strong cricketing acumen and quick decision-making ability – BCCI President Sourav Ganguly again impressed his opponents and fans with a brilliant solution in order to minimize their losses ahead of the much-anticipated limited-overs series. India’s white-ball squad is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July this year to play three ODIs and as many T20 internationals. However, the schedule has not been announced yet. Also Read - What Prompted Sourav Ganguly to Recommend Greg Chappell's Name For India Coach Role?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several sporting bodies and cricket boards across the world have made substantial changes to save money. With the matches being played behind closed doors, the boards have been suffering massive losses in terms of revenue share. Also, the creation of a secure bio-bubble adds to the cost and the cricket bodies have had to deal with a significant business and financial impact. Taking all this into consideration, Ganguly-led BCCI took an important decision to help the Sri Lanka cricket board minimize their bearings. As per the reports, SLC chariman recently revealed how BCCI came with a unique ideal to bail them out of the situation.

BCCI Doubled Matches to Help Neighbours

Team India was originally scheduled to play only three T20 internationals during their tour to Sri Lanka in July. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva revealed that they had requested the BCCI to increase the number of matches. During a media interaction, Silva mentioned that Ganguly and Co. agreed for the same and a three-match ODI series is added to India's roster.

Silva highlighted that this will help SLC generate more revenue from the television rights. He also hinted that the board is likely to come up with similar requests to other teams as well who are slated to tour Sri Lanka. Fans also lauded BCCI for agreeing on playing more matches against the island nation.

Rahul Dravid Set To Be Head Coach For India During Tour of Sri Lanka

National Cricket Academy chief and former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to be the head coach of the Indian white-ball squad that will tour Sri Lanka in July. Dravid, who stopped travelling with the India A and U-19 teams after taking over as NCA head in Bengaluru, will be the head coach of the second-string side in the absence of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour away in England for the Test series as per BCCI’s source

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will also be a part of the support staff.

India are expected to play three ODIs and as many T20s in Sri Lanka in July though the schedule has not been announced yet. The squad will have plenty of fringe players and some established white-ball specialists.

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer are in the running for captaincy. It remains to be seen if Iyer recovers in time from his shoulder surgery to play in Sri Lanka.