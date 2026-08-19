IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Manav Suthar creates HISTORY, become 2nd Indian cricketer to take…

Manav Suthar picked up 6 for 55 in the second innings of the Galle Test vs Sri Lanka - his second six-wicket haul in his first two matches.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-sl-2026-1st-test-manav-suthar-creates-history-become-2nd-indian-cricketer-to-take-six-wickets-or-more-in-first-two-games-8505192/ Copy

India's Manav Suthar (left) celebrates claiming a wicket on Day 5 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Manav Suthar continued his brilliant start to his Test career and now has 17 wickets in just 2 games at a brilliant average of 11.35. Suthar claimed 6 for 55 in the second innings of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium to become the 2nd Indian bowler after only Narendra Hirwani to pick up six wickets or more in his first two Test appearances.

Suthar had picked up 6 for 33 on Test debut against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh in June this year. The 24-year-old left-arm spinner also ended up claiming 10 wickets for the first time in his Test career.

Former India leg-spinner Hirwani had made his Test debut against West Indies and had claimed 8 wickets in both the innings in 1988. His second Test appearance came against New Zealand in November 1988 in which he had claimed 6/59 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Manav Suthar has the final say! Keshara Nuwantha is his sixth victim as India wrap up the game and take the series opener. Watch #SLvIND 2nd Test, starting 23rd August 9 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/q7o96FEOvB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 19, 2026

Suthar also became the youngest Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in an away Test for India. The Gujarat Titans all-rounder is currently 24 years and 12 days old. He has broken the record of former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was 28 years and 28 days when he had claimed 10 for 153 against Sri Lanka while Ravichandran Ashwin was 28 years and 329 days when he picked up 10 for 160 against Sri Lanka. All of these 10 wicket hauls have come in Galle.

Meanwhile, India vice-captain KL Rahul was delighted to see the team ticking several ‘boxes’ in their 165-run win over Sri Lanka. “I wouldn’t say sigh of relief, just happy because every Test match victory is special. Coming back to Sri Lanka after a long time, so, lot of the guys haven’t been here and so it’s a great start to the tour. I think we ticked most of the boxes that we spoke about before the Test,” Rahul said in the post-match press conference at Galle.

“I think this victory will obviously give a sense of happiness and also give us the confidence going into the next game (at Colombo) and also we have a big home series coming up in India next year (vs Australia).

“So just understanding batting against spin and playing in spinning conditions is something that we’ve all been working on. So from that point of view, it gives us a lot of happiness,” Rahul added.

The 34-year-old opener was happy to see Karnataka state-mate Devdutt Padikkal make a decisive contribution in India’s big victory and also win the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“I think that innings was, I think for me, the defining part of this Test match. The tempo that he batted with and to go on and get a big 100 in the first innings really set up the game for us. The conditions were really hot and it was challenging physically as well,” Rahul said about Padikkal.