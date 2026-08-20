IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: BIG trouble for Dhananjay de Silva’s side, home team will be…

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from their 165-run loss to Team India when they face off in the second Test beginning in Colombo on Sunday.

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Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal got injured on Day 4 of 1st Test vs India at Galle. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test: Home team Sri Lanka have their backs against the wall after their massive 165-run loss to Team India in the opening game of two-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday. Dhananjaya de Silva’s side now have to win the second game starting at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

The hosts will be on the backfoot once again in Colombo with former captain Dinesh Chandimal joining the injury lift along to experienced batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. Chandimal injured his shoulder and head while attempting to field the ball on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Galle and was subsequently substituted by Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the second innings of the game.

According to new ICC rules and regulations, since Sooriyabandara made his debut in the 1st Test as a ‘concussion substitute’, he is not eligible to play for the next seven day. According to a report in Cricinfo website, opening batter Nissanka is also unlikely to be fit in time for the match, which starts on Sunday.

India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Team Update Pasindu Sooriybandara comes in as the ‘concussion replacement’ for Dinesh Chandimal Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the day fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground.… pic.twitter.com/Hx8DuhksF7 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 18, 2026

Wicketkeeper-batter Mendis has not played any competitive cricket since injuring his hamstring in the early rounds of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 season. He was replaced by Niroshan Dickwella in the Test squad. Dickwella, who made his comeback into Test cricket after almost three years and scored 80 in the first innings, is likely to keep his place in the side.

Sooriyabandara, who replaced Chandimal in the first Test but was out for a duck in his first Test innings, may retain his place in the XI. Nissanka is still battling to recover from the wrist surgery he underwent in June. He is understood to be closer than Mendis to being match fit, but is still experiencing discomfort while batting.

“Kusal Mendis has a proper hamstring injury, and will not be available for a while. Dinesh is also not available for the next Test. So we’re missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a good opportunity for young players to come in and stake their claim. There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It’s a good opportunity for them,” Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten said in the post-match press conference.

Sri Lanka are yet to announce a squad for the second Test. Meanwhile, Kirsten was pleased by the progress made by the home team in Test cricket in spite of their loss in the opening game.

“This is our third Test in the space of a couple of months, and I can already see the team developing. And we’re starting to build some shape into the team, but we need to turn it into a performance at some point. You need to be able to get 20 wickets consistently, bowl teams out with your seam, and be able to bowl teams out with spin as well. It’s really important that we develop that Test match squad,” Kirsten said.