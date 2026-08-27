IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Record-breaking Sonal Dinusha keeps Shubman Gill’s side at bay to secure heroic DRAW

Sonal Dinusha became the 3rd Sri Lanka batter after Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva to score century in each innings against India in the drawn 2nd Test in Colombo.

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates after completing a century on Day 5 of 2nd Test vs India. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Team India’s dreams of securing a 2-0 series whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka were dashed on the fifth and final day of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Thursday. Sonal Dinusha became only the third Sri Lanka batter after legendary Duleep Mendis and Aravinda de Silva to score century in both innings as India’s push for a win ended in a draw with both sides calling it quits as Lankans ended at 429 for 9 after following on.

Trailing by 213 runs, the hosts had their backs against the wall ahead of the final day after resuming at 229 for 6 but Dinusha completed his second century of the match off 196 balls with six fours in the final session to dash hopes of Shubman Gill’s side.

The 25-year-old Lankan all-rounder became the sixth batter in the history of the game to score three centuries in a Test series batting at No. 6 or lower. The others are Maurice Leyland (3 100s in 6 Inngs in 1934), Garry Sobers (3 100s in 8 Inngs in 1966), Denis Lindsay (3 100s in 7 Inngs in 1966), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (3 100s in 7 Inngs in 2002) and Ian Bell (3 100s in 7 Inngs in 2006).

WATCH Sonal Dinusha complete his century against India in 2nd innings of 2nd Test HERE…

He’s made the hundred a habit. Sonal Dinusha brings up his third century in just two Tests, standing tall for Sri Lanka when it matters most. Watch #SLvIND, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/j7xLIsze7t — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 27, 2026

Dinusha first put on 112 runs for 7th wicket with Keshara Nuwantha to bat out the entire first session for the loss of any wicket. The Lankans then lost a couple of quick wickets with Nuwanta departing for 46 off 150 balls after lunch and Prabath Jayasuriya falling for 2.

But Dinusha found an able ally in Lahiru Kumara to end Indian hopes. The ninth wicket pair added 47 runs in 28 overs in the last couple of session of play. Kumara was finally dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 12 off 90 balls.

Dinusha ended up with a heroic knock of 133 runs in 264 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours. He became the third batter ever to score twin tons in a Test matches after following on. The other batters to achieve this feat are Vijay Hazare for India vs Australia with 116 and 145 in 1948 and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower against South Africa with 142 and 199 not out in 2001.

Before the 2nd Test in Colombo this week, Team India had enforced the follow-on 8 times against Sri Lanka and had won all of those matches before Sri Lanka finally managed to draw this encounter.

Dinusha became the 5th batter ever to score twin tons from batting at No. 6 or lower in a Test match. Others are Australia’s Allan Border (150 not out and 153 vs Pakistan in 1980), Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan (162 and 143 vs Bangladesh in 2009), Dhananjaya de Silva (102 and 108 vs Bangladesh in 2024) and Kamindu Mendis (102 & 164 vs Bangladesh in 2024).

The Lankan batter also had the 5th highest tally of runs in a two-match series after Sanath Jayasuriya (571 runs), Andy Flower (540 runs), Brendon McCullum (535 runs) and Hashim Amla (490 runs) while Dinusha ended up with 420 runs in 4 innings.

India’s Devdutt Padikkal was named the ‘Player of the Series’ after scoring 328 runs in 3 innings. “It would have been better, if we won this game. There are plans in the dressing room, and everyone came up with their own plans. You always want to play and represent your country. You have to make sure you have to be ready for the opportunity when you get to play for your country,” Padikkal said in the post-game presentation.