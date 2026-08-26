IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha equals WORLD RECORD against India, becomes 8th batter ever to…

Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha completed his second Test hundred on Day 4 of 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha en route to scoring his second hundred on Day 4 of 2nd Test vs India in Colombo. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test: Sri Lanka all-rounder Sonal Dinusha continued his golden form with the bat against India in the two-match Test series. Dinusha completed his second hundred in successive Tests against Team India and equaled a world record on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old left-handed batter completed his second Test ton off 146 balls with three sixes and 8 fours, bringing up his century with a boundary off pacer Prasidh Krishna. The home team need to reach the 304-run mark to avoid following-on in the second Test and Dinusha’s century went a long way towards achieving this feat.

Dinusha became only the 8th batter ever to score two hundreds in his first two Tests against India. Other batters to achieve this feat are former West Indies batter Everton Weekes (1948), West Indies legendary all-rounder Gary Sobers (1958), former Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas (1978), former Sri Lanka captain Duleep Mendis (1982), former England batter Robin Smith (1990), former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten (1996) and former New Zealand all-rounder Jesse Ryder (2009).

Sonal Dinusha continues his sensational run with another century against India #WTC27 : https://t.co/8NP3Qr1pnQ pic.twitter.com/Vvxz6vTJaO — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2026

The Sri Lanka batter was dismissed soon after completing his second hundred. Indian debutant Saransh Jain completed his second wicket, forcing Dinusha to edge to KL Rahul in the slips as the Lankan southpaw was dismissed for 103 off 162 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes.

The home team innings came to a close at 290 in 89.4 overs in the first session of Day 4, still 14 runs short of the follow-on mark. Indian skipper Shubman Gill decided to enforce the follow-on on Wednesday. Saransh Jain had earlier dismissed No. 10 Lankan batter Lahiru Kumara for 12 to claim his maiden Test wicket soon after Dinusha completed his century.

Dinusha also became the 7th Sri Lanka batter to hit centuries in successive Tests vs India. Former Sri Lanka batter Aravinda de Silva scored 3 successive hundred in 1997, former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara also had three from 2009 to 2010. Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya (1997), Mahela Jayawardene (2001), Tharanga Paranavitana (2010) and Angelo Matthews (2015) also scored centuries in back-to-back Test vs India.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder had become the first batter from his country to score successive hundreds from no. 6 or lower in the batting order. Dinusha had scored a century batting at No. 6 position in the Galle Test and his ton in Colombo came at No. 7 position.