IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha sets another record on Day 5, becomes 5th batter ever to…

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha notched up his 4th successive fifty-plus score on Day 5 of the 2nd Test vs Team India in Colombo on Thursday.

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates after scoring a fifty on Day 5 of 2nd Test vs India in Colombo. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test: Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha is going from strength to strength in the ongoing two-match Test series against India. With the home team having their backs against the wall after following-on 213 runs behind Shubman Gill’s Team India at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo in the 2nd Test on Wednesday, it was Dinusha who is keeping the hosts bid to stay in the contest alive.

Dinusha notched up his fourth-successive fifty-plus score in the Test series, notching up his latest fifty off 99 balls with 2 boundaries on Day 5 of the game on Thursday. With this innings, Dinusha has become only the fifth-ever cricketer to notch up four 50-plus scores in a row against Team India in Test history in his first four innings.

The others to achieve this rare feat are former England captain Douglas Jardine (1932-1934), former West Indies legends Everton Weekes (1948) and Clyde Walcott (1948) and former England batter Ken Barrington (1959). The achievement is so rare that it has happened for the first time after 67 years.

After Travis Head, now Sonal Dinusha is the new headache for Team India Sonal has smashed 363* runs in just 2 matches vs India and still batting continues…. A new star is born pic.twitter.com/EeTbvRMqMr — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) August 27, 2026

Dinusha was carrying the fight to the Indian camp, keeping Lankan hopes alive into the second session. After scoring his second Test ton in the first innings of the 2nd Test on Wednesday, Dinusha was batting on 77 off 153 balls with 5 boundaries as Lankans lost their 8th wicket for 355 runs – a lead of 143 runs in the final innings.

Dinusha and off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha blocked out the Indian bowling attack in the first session to take Sri Lanka to 329 for six at lunch on Day 5. The seventh wicket pair added 112 runs before Nuwantha was finally dismissed by Manav Suthar after lunch on the fifth day.

Nuwantha missed out on his maiden Test fifty by 4 runs, dismissed for 46 off 150 balls with 4 fours – caught at slip by Dhruv Jurel. Dinusha then defied the Indians for another 12 overs with Prabath Jayasuriya, who was finally dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 2 – also caught by Jurel.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started the day from 229 for six, ahead by a mere 16 runs and ever closer to a defeat. But Dinusha, who made a hundred in the first innings, and Nuwantha ensured that the hosts extended their lead to 116 runs. The 25-year-old reached his fifty in 99 balls with a single off Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated with a smile and hands pointing towards the heavens.