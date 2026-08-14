IND vs SL 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st Test Match at Galle: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will begin a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

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India's Shubman Gill with Dhananjaya de Silva at Galle on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill and Team India will look to get their faltering campaign in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 back on track when they begin a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday. It will be a special occasion as India will begin the series on their 80th Independence Day.

Indian skipper Gill is already carrying the weight of injuries to five of their first-choice players – Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. In addition to this, majority of the players will be playing Test cricket for the first time in Sri Lanka.

Gill, who needs only 157 runs in the series to become the first Indian batter to score 3000 runs in WTC, is also going to make his first Test appearance in Sri Lanka. “Sai’s case was quite unfortunate. It looked like he would be able to be a part of the series. But we did constant scans and he wasn’t improving as much as we would have liked or expected him to be. So, sometimes you have to take a call from the player’s point of view as to whether you want to take that risk,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference in Galle on Friday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, also have their injury concerns. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will miss the services of experienced batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis – both ruled out of the series due to injuries. Experienced wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella has been recalled to Test cricket after almost three years.

“Dickwella had to leave the Test squad over the last few years because Kusal Mendis went to No. 7, and Kusal has played well there in the last few years so Dickwella didn’t get a chance to come back. But when you play at Galle, the most important thing is that the player with the best glovework plays,” Dhananjaya de Silva said in the pre-match press conference.

Gill will be aiming for a series whitewash in Sri Lanka as they need to win seven out of their remaining last 9 Tests to ensure progression into the WTC Final next year. India hold a massive edge when it comes to head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in Test cricket with 22 wins in 46 Tests and only 7 losses. The last time that India lost a Test series in Sri Lanka was back in 2008 and they would look to keep that record intact.

, , ! This Independence Day, cheer for #TeamIndia as they kick off the 2-Match Test Series against Sri Lanka Watch #SLvIND tomorrow, 9 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network TV channels &… pic.twitter.com/JdlqdIwlJs — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 14, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match…

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will start on Friday, August 15.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be held at Galle International Stadium.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match Day 1 will begin at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara