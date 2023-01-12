Home

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka Tour of India 2023, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata 1:30 PM IST January 12, Thursday

Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dream11: All You Need To Know

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Sri Lanka Fantasy Hints: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match. Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd ODI, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SL Playing 11s Sri Lanka Tour of India, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Tour of India.

TOSS – The 2nd ODI match toss between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time – January 12, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis(vc)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga9

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

India (IND): Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, D Madushanka, K Rajitha

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.