IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online and on TV.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defence of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back to back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 49,000, is all set to become the 50th venue in India to host an ODI match. In this huge backdrop, the capacity crowd being treated to India clinching an ODI series for the second time in 2023 will add more stars to the occasion. But there are some glitches which the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to overcome in Raipur.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, January 21st.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik.