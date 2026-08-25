IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: From golden duck on debut to Sri Lanka’s hero, how Pasindu Sooriyabandara rescued Lankans on day three

Pasindu has scored 4893 runs from 69 matches for Moors Sports Club with an impressive average of 53.76 along with 14 hundreds and 23 half-centuries in first-class cricket

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Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

Pasindu Sooriyabandara staged a commendable turnaround after entering the Sri Lankan national team as an injury replacement for Dinesh Chandimal in the on-going two-match Test series against India. Sooriyabandara could not provide much impact on his debut at Galle but just on his second appearance, the right-hand batter rescued his side from a delicate position.

The 26-year-old proved to be the lone warrior for Sri Lanka on day three of the second Test after the Indians declared at 503/9 yesterday. Sooriyabandara had to come down on the crease on day two itself after the Lankans lost opener Lahiru Udara and first down Prabath Jayasuriya to end the day at 8/2.

Right at the start of day three, Kamil Mishara was also on his way out for 19 off 25 and Sri Lanka needed a strong partnership and rebuild the innings from scratch. Pasindu Sooriyabandara paired with Kamindu Mendis to add 87 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter’s departure for 32.

Sooriyabandara had a good collection of shots in his bag as his experience in the first-class circuit was on full display today. Throughout his innings, the Colombo-born batter remained very patient in his attempt to carry Sri Lanka through from a delicate situation.

All he lacked was a potent partner to further power Sri Lanka to a strong total but he himself got out in the last ball of the 45th over for 80 off 133 when Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up his stumps with a brilliant delivery.

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Having entered the Sri Lankan team as a concussion replacement for Dinesh Chandimal, who injured his right shoulder and neck while diving to save a boundary in the first Test. Pasindu Sooriyabandara got the chance to bat in the second innings but he departed for a golden duck.

Pasindu has a fantastic record in he Sri Lankan first-class circuit. He has scored 4893 runs from 69 matches for Moors Sports Club with an impressive average of 53.76 along with 14 hundreds and 23 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, number seven batter Sonal Dinusha is putting up another lone fight just like Pasindu to helped Sri Lanka avoid follow-on. The 25-year-old had struck a century and 84 across innings in the first Test and he has carried the same form in the second match as well.

At the time of writing, Sonal was batting with Lahiru Kumara with Sri Lanka trailing by 247 runs.