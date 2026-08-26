IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule suggests free-hit rule to tackle no-ball problem

Bahutule also said that the Indian coaching staff was also monitoring the issue closely during practice

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India's Ravindra Jadeja and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the fourth day of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Pratik Koli)

India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has suggested a rather unusual solution to the no-ball problem that has affected the team’s spinners in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, calling for the introduction of the free-hit rule in Test cricket.

India’s spinners have bowled 10 no-balls in the match so far, the most by a spin attack in a Test since 2021. Afghanistan currently hold the record in that period with 14 no-balls.

Bahutule admitted that overstepping remains a concern but said the bowlers were working on their landing positions.

“It is something which we have been working on. It is definitely a concern at times. But when the bowler is putting in that effort and gets a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming, he has a tendency to push himself, but that is not an excuse,” Bahutule said at the post-day press conference.

He said India had worked with Ravindra Jadeja and Saransh Jain on their take-off points but the extra effort while trying to make something happen had sometimes resulted in overstepping.

“But a lot of work has been put in with (Ravindra) Jadeja, with Saransh (Jain), about where the take-off point is. But sometimes, the effort they put in for that particular delivery is a bit more and they tend to overstep. I am sure they will rectify it and get better,” he added.

Bahutule then jokingly suggested bringing the free-hit rule from limited-overs cricket into Tests.

“I am no guardian of the rules but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs,” he said.

He added that the Indian coaching staff was also monitoring the issue closely during practice.

“I think the reminders are given during nets also. It is similar to a match situation. We take every session seriously and it is monitored from the side,” Bahutule said.

“Sometimes, I stay as an umpire and sometimes the other coaches stand as umpires. We are monitoring spinners and fast bowlers. So, we definitely give importance to it and work in progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, India are in a strong position in the second Test after Sri Lanka were forced to follow on. The hosts reached 229 for six in their second innings on day four, still 210 runs behind India.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis put together a 115-run stand, but India struck three times in the final session. Rain and bad light ended play early. India need four more wickets to wrap up the Test and seal the series.