IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: New angle emerges from Jaiswal and Fernando’s altercation on day 1 – Here’s what fans are arguing on social media

The issue, from ICC's end, has been resolved but speculations never seem to end on social media

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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando going against one another on day 1 of second Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Credits: X)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando’s altercation in the on-going second Test between India and Sri Lanka has become a major talking point in the match, which is at its third day in Colombo. The Indians currently hold a 200+ lead with the hosts fighting it out to avoid follow on before stumps are called for the third day.

India declared their first innings at 503/9, thanks to triple digit scores from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. While Padikkal and Jurel’s knocks stole the show, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando’s incident caused unnecessary chatter.

The duo were seen poking their heads against one another after a series of verbal jibes between the two players. The altercation indeed looked ugly. What followed were sanctions from the International Cricket Council, who handed fines of 25% match fees each to Jaiswal and Fernando.

The ICC confirmed this development yesterday with an official statement.

Yesterday, the ICC issued a press release claiming “Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact.” This is just factually incorrect. Check the vid. An instance of the game’s governing body outright lying to fans pic.twitter.com/NuL15J4bU2 — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 25, 2026

“Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).” As a result, Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee and were handed one demerit point each,” the ICC wrote.

“Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings,” ICC added.

Now, a fresh speculation has emerged on social media, stating that Yashasvi Jaiswal was wrongfully protected by the apex governing body. Jaiswal argued that he didn’t like a few words that Asitha Fernando said and hence the reaction came from his end.

But famous Sri Lankan cricket journalist Andrew Fidel Fernando accused the ICC of protecting Jaiswal as he went as far as to say that ICC’s assessment is factually incorrect. Andrew claimed that the game’s governing body is outright lying to the fans.

“Yesterday, the ICC issued a press release claiming ‘Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact.’ This is just factually incorrect. Check the vid. An instance of the game’s governing body outright lying to fans”, Andrew Fidel Fernando wrote.

The issue, from ICC’s end, has been resolved but speculations never seem to end on social media.