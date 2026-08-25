IND Vs SL, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant badly bruised, Prasidh developing into world class bowler, says India bowling coach Morne Morkel

Morkel said the medical team is monitoring Pant's situation thoroughly as the team management hopes to have him keep the wickets on day four

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India's Rishabh Pant returns to the pavilion after his dismissal on day two of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has commented on Rishabh Pant’s current situation, stating the wicket-keeper batter is badly bruised and that’s why he was unable to keep the wickets on day three of the on-going second Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC Stadium in Colombo. Morkel hoped to see Pant back in action on day four tomorrow.

Rishabh Pant was spotted in the dressing room with a strap on his hand after getting hit on his shoulder while batting in the middle on day two. In his absence, Dhruv Jurel, who smashed a sensational century in the first innings, kept the wickets throughout the day.

Morne Morkel also revealed that the matter was discussed internally between the Indian team management. Rishabh Pant faced difficulty in his movement while trying to warm up ahead of day three.

Morkel said the medical team is monitoring Pant’s situation thoroughly as the team management hopes to have him keep the wickets on day four.

“Rishabh, obviously, got hit on the shoulder. I think that was discussed last night, as he is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up,” Morkel said in the post-day press conference.

“I think we will keep on monitoring him now overnight and, hopefully, he will be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it is important to have him there, his reading of the game is exceptional”, Morkel added.

Morne Morkel also had words of praise for right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna, who scalped the wickets of Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara and Kamindu Mendis in the second innings. Morkel expressed his happiness to see Prasidh transition into a world class bowler, highlighting that the bowler is a massive student of the game.

“He is an extremely hard worker, he is a guy that will do a lot of homework, going into games, doing a lot of research about opposition. So for him, he is a massive student of the game. It is just great to see him grow and develop into a world class bowler. I think for India, in all formats, he has the potential and talent to play for a very long time,” Morne Morkel said.

Day three of the second Test ended with Sri Lanka scoring 265/8 after 83.4 overs.