Suryakumar Yadav’s Heartfelt Gesture For India Teammate Wins Internet | Watch Video

Sanju Samson suffered a niggle during the first T20I against Sri Lanka. He was ruled of the series owing to that injury and has not being included in the New Zealand ODIs and T20Is.

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav won hearts of many through his gesture while responding to a ‘where is Sanju Samson?’ query from the gallery during India’s third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Samson, who was ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka after the first T20I due to injury, didn’t find a place in the New Zealand white-ball series. While BCCI didn’t specify the reason behind the Keralite’s exclusion, it is believed Samson is still nursing the injury.

The incident was caught on camera during the Sri Lankan innings on Sunday. Suryakumar was fielding on the boundaty line when some fans started shouting ‘Sanju Sanju’. The 32-year-old took a note of that and was quick to point that Sanju is his heart, the video of which went viral.

Suryakumar’s gesture towards his India teammate won hearts of the netizens. Meanwhile, India defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final ODI, thereby clinching the series 3-0. India had also won the T20Is series 2-1.