Home

Sports

Anushka Sharma’s Insta Story in All Hearts as Virat Kohli Hits 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka

Anushka Sharma’s Insta Story in All Hearts as Virat Kohli Hits 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka

As Kohli reached yet another milestone, wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was in all hearts for her beloved hubby.

Anushka Sharma's Insta Story in All Hearts as Virat Kohli Hits 73rd International Hundred Against Sri Lanka. (Image: Instagram)

Guwahati: Virat Kohli got himself into the history books yet again as the former India cricketer smashed his 45th ODI ton against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka to take his total tally to 73 international centuries on Tuesday.

As Kohli reached yet another milestone, wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was in all hearts as he posts a picture of her husband celebrating his ton with a love emoji on her Instagram story.

‘I have had a bit of a break, a couple of practice sessions before this game. I have come mentally fresh after the Bangladesh tour where things didn’t quite go to plan for me in the second half. I was quite excited for the home season to start and was just hitting the ball really well in the nets’, Kohli told after India finished on 373.

‘The way openers played, it allowed me to play my game at my own pace and be positive from the get go because we were under pressure. I had to bat through the innings as I always do in ODIs but still manage to keep my strike-rate in check because we needed the big score and dew was going to be a factor. I am glad I could play at the tempo of the game and make sure we not just got 340, but 370 plus’, Kohli said at the mid-innings chat.

Kohli’s century was his ninth ton against Sri Lanka in ODIs and went past Tendulkar’s milestone. His knock of 113, laced with 12 fours and a six, had glimpses of his old vintage self. He also had luck on his side, dropped on 52 and 81, which he was quick to acknowledge.