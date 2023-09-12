Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Praise Dunith Wellalage After Off-Spinner Rattles India

Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Praise Dunith Wellalage After Off-Spinner Rattles India

Dunith Wellalage dismissed Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya for his maiden ODI fifer in an Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against India.

Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking one of his five wickets against India in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Irfan Pathan heaped high praise for Dunith Wellalage after the Sri Lankan became the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday in Colombo. After being on the field for two consecutive days against Pakistan in a Super 4 clash due to rain, the Men in Blue took the field for a third straight day on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

Trending Now

Opting to bat first, India started on a positive note putting 80 runs for the first wicket. But after Shubman Gill’s dismissal, it has been Sri Lanka all over as Wellalage and Charith Asalanka wreaked havoc to restrict India to 212 all out.

You may like to read

From 80/1 in the 12th over, the Indian team kept on losing wickets to be at 186/9 in the 43rd over. Captain Rohit Sharma struck his third consecutive fifty in ODIs and a small stand between Ishan Kishan (33) and KL Rahul (39) were the only positives in Indian batting.

That ball from Wellalage to Gill is a dream ball for any spinner, but most importantly a big endorsement to the triple spin threat.#AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 12, 2023

“That ball from Wellalage to Gill is a dream ball for any spinner, but most importantly a big endorsement to the triple spin threat. #AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL,” Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) praising the Lankan offie. Wellalage finished with figures of 5/40 in 10 overs.

A former Indian pacer, Pathan too couldn’t hold himself from praising Wellalage. “Solid bowling from this youngster Wellalage. #INDvsSL,” he said. Earlier, none of the Indian batters save Rohit, Kishan and Rahul could stand in front of Wellalage and Asalanka (4/18).

Solid bowling from this youngster Wellalage. #INDvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 12, 2023

The 20-year-old Wellalage accounted Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rahul for his first four wickets. Asalanka removed Kishan before Wellalage took his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Meanwhile, rain once again stopped play with just three overs left in the first innings.

Rohit also became the sixth batter from India and 15th overall to complete 10,000 ODI runs. The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest-ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings.

In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings. The other Indians in the 10,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,026), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES