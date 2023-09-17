Home

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka Create Unwanted Feat Against India In ODIs

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team bowled out Sri Lanka on 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Final with the help of Mohammed Siraj's spell (6 wickets for 21 runs).

New Delhi: Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lankan team witnessed one of the most dreading outings as their innings was wrapped up on the score of 50 inside the first 16 overs in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium, on Sunday. The Lankan Lions have now the lowest ODI score by any team against India and they also hold the unwanted record of the lowest score in an ODI tournament final after today’s match.

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50. India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj broke a plethora of records when he became the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in one over of men’s ODIs when he took four wickets in five deliveries against Sri Lanka

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs. Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped and took three wickets. In a match in which spin was felt to have called the shots more, Siraj stood out with his swing and usage of the crease to blow Sri Lanka away.

On the first ball of his second over, Siraj bowled an outswinger and Pathum Nissanka could drive only to backward point, who moved to his right to complete the catch. A dot ball later, Siraj trapped Sadeera Samawickrama lbw with a sharp nip-backer beating the inside edge and striking the batter in front of stumps.

On the very next ball, Charith Asalanka chipped the first ball he faced straight to cover point. Dhananjaya de Silva survived the hat-trick ball by punching Siraj past mid-on for four. But Siraj had the last laugh as de Silva pushed at an outswinger, giving a faint edge behind to take a catch.

Siraj inflicted more damage on Sri Lanka by grabbing his five-wicket haul when he got late movement off a fuller delivery to swing past Dasun Shanaka’s outside edge and sent the off-stump on a cartwheel ride.

Siraj equalled the feats of Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas (against Bangladesh in 2003), Pakistan’s Mohammad Sami (against New Zealand in 2003) and England’s Adil Rashid (against West Indies in 2019) to take four wickets in an over of men’s ODI since 2002, thus becoming the first from India to do so.

Siraj also took 16 balls to complete his five-wicket haul, the joint-quickest to reach the mark alongside Vaas and USA’s Ali Khan. Siraj also has the record now for most wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI since 2002.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3)

