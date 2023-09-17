Home

Mohammed Siraj’s Career-Best Helps India Hammer Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets To Clinch Record 8th Title

India won their 8th Asia Cup title after beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday.

India (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final by 10 wickets to win their record 8th title. The Men in Blue showed one of their most dominant game and outclassed the defending champions in all departments at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday. First Siraj’s deadly six-fer bowled out Lanka on a paltry score of 50 and then Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan ensured a 10-wicket win for the Indian team.

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup here on Sunday. Siraj helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 with a six-wicket haul in the final.

Mohammed Siraj became only the second bowler to take a six-fer in a men’s ODI Asia Cup final after Ajantha Mendis, picking 6-21 in a deadly spell of bowling as India shot out Sri Lanka for just 50 in the title clash.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.

India raced to the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with Shubman Gill (27 not out) and Ishan Kishan (23 not out) in the middle.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3). India 51 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Shubman Gill 27 not out, Ishan Kishan 23 not out).

