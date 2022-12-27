BCCI Announces India Squad For ODI and T20I Home Series Against Sri Lanka, Shivam Mavi Gets Maiden Call-Up

BCCI on Tuesday announced the ODI and T20I squad of Team India for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 3rd.

BCCI Announces India Squad For ODI and T20I Home Series Against Sri Lanka, Shivam Mavi Gets Maiden Call-Up. (Image: BCCI-Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI on Tuesday announced the ODI and T20I squad of Team India for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting from January 3rd.

Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI series, whereas Hardik Pandya will be the captain of the T20I squad. Shivam Mavi gets his maiden India call-up and Mukesh Kumar, big money buy of Delhi Capitals will be part of the T20I team.

Senior names in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the T20I series as they will be back for the 50-over series. Sanju Samson is included in the T20I series and Suryakumar Yadav will act as the vice-captain of the team. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-skipper in the ODI series. Speedster Umran Malik will play in both the series. Shami is back for the ODI series.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.