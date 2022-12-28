Dasun Shanaka to Lead Sri Lanka’s 20-Man Squad For Tour of India

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee on Wednesday revealed the 20-member squad, captained by fast-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, to take part in the upcoming tour of India starting from January 3.

Dasun Shanaka to Lead Sri Lanka's 20-Man Squad For Tour of India. (Image: srilankacricket.lk)

Sri Lanka will be playing three T20Is against India in Mumbai (January 3), Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7). It will be followed by three ODIs to be played in Guwahati (January 10), Kolkata (January 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (January 15).

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice Captain for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (Only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (Only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Thushara (Only for T20Is).