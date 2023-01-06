Dinesh Karthik Wants Team India to Change Mindset After Loss Against Sri Lanka, Says Need to Bat With Attacking Approach

"I feel we have a lot of venom in our batting''- Dinesh Karthik.

New Delhi: India despite of putting up a good fight against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Pune, the hosts had to digest a 16-run loss in a high-scoring run-chase on Thursday.

Sri Lanka, batting first posted 206 runs on the board as the Men in Blue managed to get to 190. A poor show from the Indian team, saw Arshdeep Singh bagging an unwanted record of conceding hattrick of no balls and added a two more in the list to make a whooping 5.

After the game Dinesh Karthik wasn’t happy with the things panned out and wants Team India to stay committed to an attacking approach and play with the huge potential the batting unit has.

“I feel Team India are better off doing what they just did today, going all guns blazing at the start, losing some wickets, and then losing the game at the end, rather than playing steady without losing wickets”, told to Cricbuzz.

“[It is] a template that we have been playing for some time now, and stack up lot through the middle and the end and then expect that to happen. We have had that and I feel we didn’t have the success we need.”

“I still feel if we get through this mindset of going hammer and tongs at the start, and then solidifying through the middle and then finishing strong is the best way to get the best out of our batting”, Karthik told.

“I feel we have a lot of venom in our batting, but for that to come through totally, the mindset needs to shift. We rather go down trying that way, than keep it to the end and then we succumb under pressure in crunch games”, he added.